Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VFH stock opened at $87.94 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $48.71 and a 12-month high of $88.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.55.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

