Garrison Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,512 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $107.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.41 and a 200-day moving average of $103.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $154,990.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,147.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $515,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,772.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,888 shares of company stock worth $2,573,357 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AKAM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.44.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

