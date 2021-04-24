Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,517 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLRN. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period.

Shares of FLRN traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $30.62. The stock had a trading volume of 717,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,481. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $30.03 and a 12-month high of $30.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.62.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.