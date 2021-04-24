PrairieView Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,251,000. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 81,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after buying an additional 20,870 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $85.45 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

