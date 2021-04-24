Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,249,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417,000 shares during the period. VICI Properties accounts for approximately 2.5% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $35,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 41.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 91,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 26,606 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 181.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 148.7% in the first quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 94,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 22.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 81,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 15,223 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VICI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.24.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VICI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,301,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,635,918. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average of $26.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.19%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

