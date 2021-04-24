Analysts Expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) to post $70.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Asana’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.36 million and the lowest is $70.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asana will report full-year sales of $311.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $311.30 million to $312.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $396.81 million, with estimates ranging from $380.19 million to $407.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASAN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

In other Asana news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,144.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,594.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $769,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,644 shares of company stock valued at $3,621,663 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asana by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,419,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,495,000 after buying an additional 1,493,252 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at $30,365,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 2,995.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 523,708 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 37,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Asana by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 31,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASAN stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.21. 805,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,589. Asana has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $43.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.54.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

