Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.39 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) will announce $31.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.07 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full year sales of $129.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $127.63 million to $130.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $136.69 million, with estimates ranging from $135.95 million to $137.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Carter Bankshares.

CARE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Carter Bankshares from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $16.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARE traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $13.42. 65,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,109. Carter Bankshares has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $14.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average is $10.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 31.9% in the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 86,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 20,850 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $1,396,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Carter Bankshares by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 43,972 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Carter Bankshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

