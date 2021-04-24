SafePal Trading Down 38.6% Over Last 7 Days (SFP)

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. SafePal has a total market capitalization of $203.38 million and $27.15 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafePal coin can currently be purchased for $1.88 or 0.00003808 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SafePal has traded 38.6% lower against the US dollar.
About SafePal
SFP is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal.
Buying and Selling SafePal
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafePal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
