Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in MedTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,875,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,415,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in MedTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000.

Get MedTech Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTACU traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 810 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,658. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.20.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU).

Receive News & Ratings for MedTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.