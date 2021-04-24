Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Takes $596,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,116 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Raymond James raised NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.61.

NVIDIA stock traded up $16.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $610.61. 5,694,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,526,099. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $280.60 and a 12-month high of $648.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $546.91 and a 200 day moving average of $542.47. The firm has a market cap of $380.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.94, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.