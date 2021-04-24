Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 764 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 259.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in SEI Investments by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEIC traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,296. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.31. SEI Investments has a one year low of $45.96 and a one year high of $63.67.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $289,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,874.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $3,145,302.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,552,141.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,795. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.10.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

