National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $79.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. National Bank had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Shares of NBHC stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.76. 164,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,497. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.05. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21.

Get National Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.