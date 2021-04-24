Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 437 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of A opened at $136.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.14. The company has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.42 and a fifty-two week high of $137.12.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $1,187,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,158 shares in the company, valued at $35,795,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,273 shares of company stock worth $5,832,725.

A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.84.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

