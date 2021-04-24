Sharkey Howes & Javer Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $235.82 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $152.40 and a twelve month high of $236.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.