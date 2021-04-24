Garland Capital Management Inc. Makes New $5.10 Million Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Garland Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,095,000. The Travelers Companies comprises approximately 3.8% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $650,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $931,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.25.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,440 shares of company stock worth $23,626,950. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,230. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.10 and a 12 month high of $161.18.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

