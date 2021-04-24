11,300 Shares in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Bought by Dudley & Shanley Inc.

Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Callaway Golf comprises 0.1% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,402,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,802,000 after buying an additional 878,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,497,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,661 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,104,000 after purchasing an additional 293,995 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,981,000 after purchasing an additional 792,692 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,481 shares in the last quarter.

ELY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of ELY stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $29.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 2.16. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

