Capital Insight Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,422 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.2% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $9,287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,011,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.03.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.17, for a total value of $20,615,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,564,049 shares of company stock valued at $441,938,332. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $301.13 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.82 and a 52 week high of $315.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.32. The company has a market cap of $857.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

