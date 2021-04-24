S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Sells 1,484 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $142.43 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $144.74. The stock has a market cap of $127.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.68 and a 200-day moving average of $124.37.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

