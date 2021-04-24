Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 104 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,587,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in ResMed by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 501,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,514,000 after acquiring an additional 351,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,874,136,000 after acquiring an additional 240,047 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in ResMed by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 780,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,002,000 after acquiring an additional 220,893 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 361,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,900,000 after purchasing an additional 172,855 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $199,981.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,464,622.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $305,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,742,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,181. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock opened at $209.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $149.16 and a one year high of $224.43. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.20.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.71.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

