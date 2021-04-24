S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Raises Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 2.0% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,444,000 after buying an additional 1,093,517 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 754.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,489,000 after buying an additional 456,400 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $156,453,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,232,196,000 after buying an additional 360,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $120,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $377.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.83. The stock has a market cap of $105.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.90.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

