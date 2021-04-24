Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BVRDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVRDF opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. Bureau Veritas has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $30.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average of $26.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine & Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food & Commodities, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification and Consumer Products.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.