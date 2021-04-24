Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given New $230.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $176.40.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $190.92 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $92.45 and a 52 week high of $195.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.98 and a 200-day moving average of $162.95. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

