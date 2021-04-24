Personal CFO Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,325 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 25,615 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,828 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 475.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 57,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,266,000 after buying an additional 47,580 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.0% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,074.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 230,377 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,072,000 after buying an additional 210,760 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $123.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $218.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.24, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABT shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total transaction of $64,887.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,684.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier purchased 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.