Qcash (QC) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. One Qcash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC on exchanges. Qcash has a market capitalization of $68.17 million and $693.63 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qcash has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00060290 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.15 or 0.00270055 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004120 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00023458 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,261.84 or 0.99915158 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $306.30 or 0.00621249 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $502.51 or 0.01019223 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

