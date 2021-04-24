Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.40. SBA Communications reported earnings per share of $2.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year earnings of $10.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.06 to $10.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.76 to $11.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.25 million. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised SBA Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upgraded SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.08.

Shares of SBAC stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $296.49. The company had a trading volume of 667,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,896. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $272.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.22. SBA Communications has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $328.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1,976.47 and a beta of 0.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 140,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,709,000 after buying an additional 15,810 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,886 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $1,079,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

