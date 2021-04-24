Paragon Capital Management Ltd Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 12.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,767 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

VTEB opened at $55.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.80. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

