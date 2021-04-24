MetaMorph (METM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5,861.00

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 75.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. MetaMorph has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $5,861.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMorph coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MetaMorph has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00064573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00017747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00091279 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00053544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $320.83 or 0.00650720 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,698.04 or 0.07500532 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

MetaMorph (METM) is a coin. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 coins and its circulating supply is 341,349,997 coins. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

MetaMorph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

