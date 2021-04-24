GHOST (GHOST) Price Down 9.1% Over Last Week

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One GHOST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GHOST has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. GHOST has a market capitalization of $4.99 million and approximately $283,850.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00064573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00017747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00091279 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00053544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.83 or 0.00650720 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,698.04 or 0.07500532 BTC.

GHOST Coin Profile

GHOST (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. GHOST’s total supply is 15,244,086 coins. GHOST’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . GHOST’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling GHOST

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GHOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

