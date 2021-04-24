Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OPI. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

OPI stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,264. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $31.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.32.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($1.28). Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $146.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.61%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

