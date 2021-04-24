Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $970,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BHK traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.92. 89,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,360. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $16.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0746 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.