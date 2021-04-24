Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Takes Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,708 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASB. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Associated Banc during the third quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc during the third quarter worth $165,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASB has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.19. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

In related news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $55,033.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,174.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $57,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,597 shares of company stock worth $3,145,126 in the last 90 days. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

