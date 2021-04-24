iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 118.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,615 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $11,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $117.23 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.21.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

