NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Boosted by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 499.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,719 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEE opened at $78.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.45 and a 200-day moving average of $77.92. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $55.65 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $153.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

