Ellsworth Advisors LLC Makes New $2.87 Million Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,000. Motorola Solutions makes up approximately 1.7% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,274 shares of company stock valued at $11,486,133. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.83.

NYSE MSI opened at $189.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.36 and a twelve month high of $192.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.05.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

