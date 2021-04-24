OP Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:OPBK)

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of OP Bancorp stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.67. OP Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.57 million for the quarter. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 20.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that OP Bancorp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded OP Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.