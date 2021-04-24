Camelot Portfolios LLC Purchases 4,668 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.6% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 382,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,516,000 after buying an additional 11,649 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,094.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 498,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,313,000 after acquiring an additional 11,412 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 318,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,936,000 after purchasing an additional 49,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $135.30. 5,335,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,225,805. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $90.98 and a one year high of $135.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.93 and a 200 day moving average of $120.72.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.