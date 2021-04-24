Camelot Portfolios LLC Purchases 74,295 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,295 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Mortgage Trust accounts for 1.1% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 14,527 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 477.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 51,361 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 163,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 19,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

GPMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

NYSE GPMT traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $12.90. 412,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,703. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.89 million, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $13.12.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. This is a positive change from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

