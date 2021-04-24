Camelot Portfolios LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 256.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 52,102 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 314,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after buying an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 942,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,358,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 275,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 253,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

SBRA stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,689. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.49. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBRA. Mizuho cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

In other news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $104,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,685.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

