Camelot Portfolios LLC Boosts Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of MPC traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.00. 4,179,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,036,069. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $59.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.