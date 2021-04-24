Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,057,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,435,000 after buying an additional 359,793 shares during the period. Swedbank acquired a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,167,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in MSCI by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,569,000 after buying an additional 158,016 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in MSCI by 36,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 145,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,836,000 after buying an additional 144,800 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,747,649.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSCI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.71.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $486.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.62. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.09 and a 12 month high of $488.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.72 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. MSCI’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

