Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,657,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,294,000 after acquiring an additional 84,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,876,000. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in Aflac by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,661 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Aflac by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,689,000 after purchasing an additional 71,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,424,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,280,000 after purchasing an additional 126,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $816,530.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,757.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,978 shares of company stock worth $4,884,687. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

AFL opened at $53.37 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $53.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

