Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 2,354 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.39% of Medifast worth $9,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Medifast by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

MED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

NYSE MED opened at $232.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.52. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.42 and a 12 month high of $279.46.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36. The business had revenue of $264.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.67 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. Research analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.30%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $240.99 per share, with a total value of $32,051.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

