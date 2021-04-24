Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

SCHA opened at $102.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.86 and its 200 day moving average is $90.59. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

