Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 3,386 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,892 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.5% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $56,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total value of $897,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,196,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,653 shares of company stock worth $63,536,274 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $729.40 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.61 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $672.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $645.46. The stock has a market cap of $700.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,464.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Tesla’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.74.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

