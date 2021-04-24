Ingalls & Snyder LLC Buys 11,980 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 84.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,205 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.08% of AppFolio worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 291,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,542,000 after purchasing an additional 27,907 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in AppFolio by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in AppFolio by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in AppFolio by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AppFolio by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

APPF opened at $147.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.17. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.52 and a 52-week high of $186.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.92.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $72.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.96 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppFolio news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $5,262,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $700,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,350 shares of company stock valued at $10,150,552. Company insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stephens started coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $145.50.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

