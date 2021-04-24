Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for EQT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.51. EQT reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 107.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.31 million.

EQT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

EQT stock opened at $17.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. EQT has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in EQT by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 2,048.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of EQT by 414.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

