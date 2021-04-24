Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. STAAR Surgical reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover STAAR Surgical.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

STAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $133.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 704.25 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $34.41 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00.

In other news, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $99,453.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,723.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 1,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $106,296.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,921.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 987,485 shares of company stock valued at $105,987,239. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAAR Surgical (STAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.