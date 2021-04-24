HelloGold Hits Market Cap of $480,068.02 (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. One HelloGold coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HelloGold has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. HelloGold has a total market cap of $480,068.02 and $29.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00065172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00018068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00091425 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00054323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.53 or 0.00657998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,785.59 or 0.07628350 BTC.

HelloGold Profile

HGT is a coin. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 coins. The official website for HelloGold is www.hgfoundation.io . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HelloGold’s official message board is medium.com/hellogold

According to CryptoCompare, “HelloGold is a start-up that creates simple and accessible gold products for everyone, providing access to gold as a form of savings, loan collateral and remittance (value transfer). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, HelloGold built the world’s first Shariah compliant gold digital application that changes the way you buy and sell gold. The Hello Gold foundation (HGF) is an organisation that was setup byu HelloGold to serve two primary objectives: Accelerate the use of blockchain technology for use by the mass marketExpand the availability of products that help the underserved and unbanked in emerging markets to have better and more affordable access to simple financial products beyond cash; i.e. providing the ability to diversify savings and better preserve wealth”

Buying and Selling HelloGold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HelloGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

