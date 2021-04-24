Garrison Asset Management LLC Has $393,000 Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Garrison Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SON. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,670,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,004,000 after buying an additional 319,340 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,513,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,674,000 after buying an additional 132,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,634,000 after buying an additional 133,196 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at $58,696,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 524,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,053,000 after acquiring an additional 40,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $65.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.36. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $65.70. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

