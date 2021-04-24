Garrison Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.2% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Broadcom by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total transaction of $246,248.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,527 shares of company stock valued at $13,502,617. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $466.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $468.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.75 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $190.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

